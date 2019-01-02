My Summer / Phillip Jones

I love the fact that the city quietens down, so evening picnics by the lake in one of our lovely parks are something I love to do each year. You almost have them to yourself for some quality family time.

When I’m not mixing martinis, I’m the executive officer of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association, so I make sure I take advantage of the great cellar experiences. There’s some great lunches to be had just 30 minutes or less from the CBD.

I love to play tourist over the break, too. I plan on seeing exhibitions that I’ve been too busy to see, such as “Rome” at the National Museum of Australia and work my way through a very long list of the new places to eat around town.

Head to the mountains! I keep promising myself I’ll take a nice drive up to the Snowy Mountains in summer, so that’s on the cards.