The ‘CityNews’ holiday guide to happenings and attractions around Canberra as compiled by DANIELLE NOHRA.
My Summer / Phillip Jones
“Martini Whisperer” PHILLIP JONES has plans for summer…
- I love the fact that the city quietens down, so evening picnics by the lake in one of our lovely parks are something I love to do each year. You almost have them to yourself for some quality family time.
- When I’m not mixing martinis, I’m the executive officer of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association, so I make sure I take advantage of the great cellar experiences. There’s some great lunches to be had just 30 minutes or less from the CBD.
- I love to play tourist over the break, too. I plan on seeing exhibitions that I’ve been too busy to see, such as “Rome” at the National Museum of Australia and work my way through a very long list of the new places to eat around town.
- Head to the mountains! I keep promising myself I’ll take a nice drive up to the Snowy Mountains in summer, so that’s on the cards.
- I’m planning to go digital free for a week. No social media, nothing. I want to take long walks and enjoy the city and the naturalness of it, in the moment, without dreaming up a hashtag. Wish me luck!
No comments yet.