New wetlands promise cleaner waterways

CONSTRUCTION of three new wetlands will improve water quality in places like Lake Burley Griffin, according to Environment Minister Mick Gentleman.

Mr Gentleman says three new wetlands will help clean the run-off from heavily urbanised, industrial, commercial and agricultural areas in the Fyshwick catchment.

“These new wetlands will help reduce the amount of sediment and other pollutants flowing into Jerrabomberra Creek and on into Lake Burley Griffin,” he says.

The Narrabundah wetlands will be constructed along 420 metres of Jerrabomberra Creek and include a chain of six open water ponds.

“This will provide cleaner water and improved habitat for fish, birds and frogs, along with a wider, cleaner and better creek running through improved green space that the Narrabundah community will enjoy,” Mr Gentleman says.

“The other two wetlands will be between Eyre St and the Jerrabomberra Wetlands in Kingston and on Jerrabomberra Creek off Dairy Road.”