Opposition slams Labor’s ‘sick’ health legacy

THE Opposition has slammed the ACT government after the interim report into workplace culture in Canberra’s public health services “overwhelmingly highlighted” bullying, harassment and inappropriate workplace practices.

Shadow Health Minister Vicki Dunne has labelled it “Labor’s legacy” saying it’s a terribly sick system that has been created by the neglect and incompetence of successive Labor governments.

“The Canberra Liberals and others were right to press for a Board of Inquiry to investigate allegations of bullying and harassment in ACT Health, supported by peak medical bodies,” she says.

“I remain deeply concerned that victims will be denied the opportunity for reconciliation and closure.

“Victims need protection, justice and closure, and perpetrators need to be held to account.

“To that end, it remains my firm view that there must be a Board of Inquiry with the powers of a Royal Commission into the health system.”