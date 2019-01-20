‘Raged’ driver allegedly sideswipes car

A HONDA Jazz was deliberately sideswiped by a car, which allegedly drove onto the wrong side of the road in a road rage incident on Monday (January 7).

The Honda was travelling northbound on William Hovell Drive towards Belconnen in the right hand overtaking lane at about 4.45pm when a light coloured sedan moved onto the wrong side of the road and sideswiped the Honda.

The four-door sedan is described as being dirty.

Police are also urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 6350141. Information can be provided anonymously.