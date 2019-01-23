Relationships Australia gets a new chief

CANBERRAN Alison Brook has been appointed CEO of Relationships Australia Canberra and Region (RACR), replacing Mary Pekin who was CEO for almost two decades.

President of the RACR board, Jim Dunn says Ms Brook was chosen after a national search and will begin the role on January 29.

“The board has been impressed by Alison’s warm personality and her commitment to the values and culture of RACR and the social justice values she holds close to her heart,” he says.

Ms Brook says she’s touched by the board’s decision and looks forward to build on Mary’s success.

“My goal is to make RACR more sustainable into the future and more approachable to vulnerable and disadvantaged clients from diverse backgrounds,” she says.

Ms Brook joined Relationships Australia nine years ago. Prior to that, she worked with the NSW Crime Commission and Charles Sturt University.

She has a Master of Management from the University of Technology Sydney and has participated in the not-for-profit strategic leadership course at Harvard Business School.

Ms Brook enjoys gardening during her spare time and has two children and a granddaughter.