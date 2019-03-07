Review / Burton’s performance anything but ‘Unbecoming’

Isabel Burton in “Unbecoming”. Photo: Swift Taylor

“UNBECOMING” is a triumph in theatrical direction and performance. It’s part of ETCETERA, a collection of independent and alternative works presented by the Canberra Theatre.

Delivering Petocz’s complex monologue through its sometimes impressionistic, often surreal twists and turns, the talented Isabel Burton, in her professional debut, hits every note. Burton was an engaging performer, capable of delivering slick movement and raw emotion. Creating the very best possible vehicle for Petocz’s text, the mostly bare space was deftly filled with enveloping music and sound effects (sound design by Cilt), and a light design (Anthony Arblaster) that acted as a moving set piece to define the space and emphasise of Burton’s performance.

It’s a story about a young woman who finds herself in the after life and is tasked with finding out how she died. The force of the writing hits me immediately.

Drawing the audience into her world, Petocz is clever, and can show it, while at the same time manipulating the theatrical space through her artful direction.

In a compressed, episodic work, as both writer and director, Petocz is in control of her creation.

She leans heavily on Shakespeare, and more specifically “Hamlet”, to lend theatrical weight to her character and situation. I’m sure there is a school of people for whom this is a positive, but for me, it was a device that reminded me of every other playwright who has looked to Shakespeare to do the same.

That said, at the end of the day, Petocz can write, and sure knows her way around the hallowed boards of the Courtyard Studio.

An electric performance.

“Unbecoming”, written and directed by Cathy Petocz, Courtyard Studio, March 6 and 8. Reviewed by ARNE SJOSTEDT.

