Rivett worker punched in robbery

A RIVETT staff member was punched when four men, one of which was armed with a large knife, robbed Spar Supermarket on Rivett Place last night (Tuesday, January 15).

Wearing balaclavas, the four men entered the store at about 8.30pm threatened staff and then fled with cigarettes, a sum of cash and two bottles of wine.

They were last seen running in the direction of Rivett Ovals and may have left the area from Gungurra Crescent in a silver sedan or a green ute.

Information can be provided to police by calling 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.