Road closures to accommodate Summernats

SUMMERNATS starts tomorrow at Exhibition Park in Canberra and that will bring into effect road closures and changed traffic arrangements until the car event closes on Sunday (January 6).

Rolling closures will be in place for the Summernats City Cruise from Flemington Road to the intersection of London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue, via the Federal Highway and Northbourne Avenue, from 11.45am to 1pm on Thursday, January 3. Traffic management will be in place around the rolling closures, which will apply to all traffic including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Delays are expected and road users should seek an alternate route where possible.

Lonsdale Street in Braddon will be closed to general traffic but open for pedestrians and local residents between Cooyong Street and Girrahween Street from 10pm to 1am on Friday (January 4) and Saturday (January 5). Traffic management will be in place around the closures and, given that delays are expected, motorists are advised to seek and alternate route where possible. The road may be closed earlier if police deem it necessary for the safety of the public.

Other street closures include: Flemington Road between the Federal Highway and Randwick Road between January 3 and 6; Stirling Avenue will be closed between Knox Street and the Federal Highway from 10am on January 3 to 7pm on Sunday, January 6; Elouera Street will be closed between Torrens Street and Mort Street from 10pm to 1am on January 4-5.

All Transport Canberra bus services travelling Gungahlin and city bound will still be serviced during this time.