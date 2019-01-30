Roadworks obstruct William Hovell Drive

FOR three nights major roadworks will restrict parts of William Hovell Drive.

The intersection of William Hovell Drive and Coppins Crossing Road will be closed from 7pm, Saturday, February 2, until 6am on February 4.

Other areas where William Hovell Drive will be affected are:

William Hovell Drive will be closed west of Bindubi Street through to Drake-Brockman Drive

there will be no access to William Hovell Drive from Coppins Crossing Road

Coppins Crossing Road will be closed north from Holborow Avenue

there will be no right turn from Drake-Brockman Drive onto William Hovell Drive

there will be no access to William Hovell Drive from Kingsford Smith Drive

there will be no access from Coulter Drive onto William Hovell Drive.

Preparatory work will also be done during the day on Thursday, January 31, and Friday, February 1. This work will involve minor traffic diversions within the work site but no road closures.