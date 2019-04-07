Rural haven evokes a nostalgic past for Lindy

By
Kathryn Vukovljak
-
Lindy and Bob Ross… “I get satisfaction from seeing things have another life and it’s part of living alongside the history here,” says Lindy. Photo: Holly Treadaway

WITH gardens established by the owner’s parents, Cambrey Farm in Pialligo is a rural haven that reflects the 80-year history of the farm.

Pretty cottage gardens surround the two homes on the 2.7-hectare farm that was established in the 1930s and has been in owner Lindy Ross’ family since 1954.

Cambrey will be open to the public on April 13-14 through Open Gardens Canberra, with golden ash, liquidambar, Japanese maples and box elders showing off bright autumn colour.

Cool, shady paths lead to a series of garden rooms, with a secluded formal rose garden box-hedge parterre framed by a thick cherry laurel hedge, an old orchard with pear, peach, apple, quince and nectarine trees remaining, a productive veggie patch, solar-heated pool, dilapidated old poultry farm and restored barn.

Photo: Holly Treadaway

Bob and Lindy say conditions can be harsh for the garden, exposed as it is to heavy frosts and strong winds, but thanks to protective plantings, fertile soil and hardy plants, it’s thriving.

“We use a combination of bore water and rainwater tanks to water the garden and chose tough plants like roses, viburnum and grapevines,” says Lindy.

The kerosene-tin-clad barn, once a grain store for the poultry farm and still housing a Bonser feed mixer, was restored with salvaged timber from an old World War I internment camp in Fyshwick and will be used as an art gallery on the open weekend.

It’s also insulated with alpaca fleece in the spirit of making use of what you have. Lindy’s reuse philosophy is evident throughout the farm, with vintage flagon pendant lights in the barn, planters made from 44-gallon drums sawed in half and gabion benches from reused timber and rocks.

Photo: Holly Treadaway

“I get satisfaction from seeing things have another life and it’s part of living alongside the history here,” says Lindy.

“My parents planted the pin oaks that line the driveway and I’m always reminded of my mum being outside gardening or my dad from his old tools hanging outside the shed and the collection of saddles and riding boots in the barn.”

Bob and Lindy have three old chooks who lay sporadically and 12 sweet alpacas that help control the grass in the paddock.

Alpaca poo and honey from the farm’s hives will be available for sale over the open weekend, as well as Devonshire teas with all scones home made by Bob.

Cambrey Farm, 18 Beltana Road, Pialligo, open 10am-4pm, Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. Admission $8; free to under-18s and Open Gardens Canberra members. More information at opengardenscanberra.org.au/members

Photos: Holly Treadaway

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSorting spin from lies as the election cranks up
Next articleLetters / Where are the Libs on standing up for planning?
Kathryn Vukovljak
Kathryn Vukovljak
Kathryn Vukovljak is a "CityNews" journalist with a particular interest in homes and gardens.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply