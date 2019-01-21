School vandals run amok on a tractor

A TRACTOR was used to cause damage the artificial turf field, perimeter fence panels and large bags of rubber compound stored near the soccer fields of Gold Creek Primary School on Kelleway Avenue, Nicholls.

A smaller tractor was also rammed and knocked on to its side.

The unknown offender gained access to the tractor sometime between 3.30pm, Thursday, January 17, and 7.30pm, Friday, January 18.

Police are calling for information about this incident (reference 6354030) as well a spate of vandalism at schools during the holidays across Canberra including:

About 4pm yesterday (January 20) police were at Curtin Primary School following reports of property damage where they found broken windows (reference 6354836). This follows an earlier incident of similar vandalism at the school on New Year’s Eve (reference 6347712).

Between 2am on Wednesday, January 16, and 11am today (January 21) police attended three incidents of property damage at Harrison School (reference 6353196, 6353244 and 6355076).

About 2.30pm Wednesday, January 2 police attended Mackillop Catholic College in Isabella Plains following reports of damage to the school’s gate (reference 6348123).

Police don’t believe any of these incidents are linked.

Police reminded residents living near schools to report suspicious activities, and are calling on anyone with knowledge of these incidents to contact 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.