Second fire ban predicted for Thursday

FOR the second time this week ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Dominic Lane has declared a total fire ban.

Starting at midnight tonight (Wednesday, January 16) the ban will continue until midnight tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting dry, windy conditions with a predicted temperature of 41 degrees.

ACT ESA says fires burning in hot conditions can be difficult to control and flames may be higher than rooftops.

The following nature reserves and roads will be closed for the duration of the total fire ban:

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, selected roads within Namadgi National Park including Apollo Road, Orroral Road, Old Mill Road, Warks Road, Mount Franklin Road and the Corin Dam Road, Googong Foreshores, Kowen Forest, Lower Molonglo River Corridor, Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Woodlands Sanctuary and the Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

The Boboyan Road and Brindabella Road remain open to through traffic.

The Tidbinbilla and Namadgi Visitors Centres will remain open.

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will remain open.

Electric BBQs in Parks and Reserves including the National Arboretum Canberra and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbecues will be turned off.