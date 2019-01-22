Three vehicles found on fire in O’Connor

THREE vehicles were found on fire during the early hours this morning (Tuesday, January 22) at a unit carpark in O’Connor.

ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished the blaze after being alerted of it at about 3am.

A fourth vehicle parked close to the fire was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6355381.