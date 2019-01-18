IT was a “near-miss” at an accident site this afternoon (Friday, January 18) when a vehicle, which is of interest to police, sped through a road block, putting people in danger. A motorcycle officer, who […]
Thunderstorm might bring damaging winds
A SEVERE thunderstorm predicted to hit Canberra this afternoon will likely produce damaging winds, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Braidwood, Goulburn, Cooma and Yass also might be affected.
ACT emergency services says Canberrans can prepare by moving their vehicles under cover or away from trees.
Other thunderstorm tips include:
- Securing or putting away loose items around the house, yard and balcony.
- Keeping at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Unplugging computers and appliances.
