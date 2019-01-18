Truck rolls over closing Parkes Way

ALL eastbound lanes on Parkes Way have been closed eastbound and access will be restricted for the next hour after a small tipper truck rolled over. 

A man has been taken to hospital and ACT Fire & Rescue are working to contain the trucks spill area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

