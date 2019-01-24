Truck rolls over on worksite

IT’s very fortunate no one was injured yesterday (Thursday, January 24) when a truck rolled over on a construction site in Denman Prospect, says ACT Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones.

At about 1pm the medium rigid truck rolled onto its side while unloading materials with a vehicle loading crane at a building site.

“It is very fortunate that no one was seriously injured in this incident and that the vehicle loading crane was being operated by remote control away from the immediate vicinity of the truck,” Mr Jones says.

A non-disturbance notice had been put on the site by WorkSafe ACT as investigations into the incident continue.