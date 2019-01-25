Wanted man missing

MISSING man Jack Carbone is wanted by police, who believe he’s been involved in a number of property crime offences.

The 26-year-old has an outstanding warrant and police urge the community to not approach him.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, 175cm (5’7”) tall, and of medium build with tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone who sees Mr Carbone is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444.