Weekend delays expected on Parkes Way

DELAYS are expected on Parkes Way this Saturday (February 2) because of resurfacing works.

The work will take place between 7am and 5pm, westbound from the Clunies Ross Street and Lady Denman Drive off ramp to the Glenloch Interchange.

Depending on weather it’ll be done in two sections. From 7am and 1pm the works will require all westbound lanes of Parkes Way, from the Clunies Ross Street and Lady Denman Drive off ramp to the Glenloch Interchange, to be closed.

Then from 1pm to 5pm at least one lane on this section of road will be open.

Detours will be in place along Clunies Ross Street for westbound and northbound traffic and along Lady Denman Drive for southbound traffic.