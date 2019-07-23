‘X’ marks the dining spot

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“I’d love to see more local cafés in this new precinct, as opposed to the several large chains that have set up business in the area but it is what it is,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON

EAT, drink and be social. That’s what Espresso Warriors X Sugar Rush invites you to do at its new location in Woden’s busy Bradley Street dining precinct, which continues to attract the crowds for breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee, desserts, after-work drinks at the bar, and more.

Don’t be confused by the “X” in the name. This establishment is a café and dessert bar rolled into one, a perfect spot to have a quick bite before or after a movie or shopping, or even after work. It’s also the perfect spot to take the kids for a tantalising treat.

The décor is as cheery as the menu. While the Sugar Rush side was tempting, we were in for a hearty breakfast so focused on Espresso Warriors.

There isn’t anything super-duper different on the breakfast menu – eggs your way ($9), avo smash ($16), classic pancakes ($15) but effort is put into producing dishes with their own unique twists.

My Mediterranean eggs ($16) hit the mark. The poached eggs were cooked just so and the dish was a winning combination of flavours – tasty chorizo (and a generous portion) and tasty dukkah served on a bed of Spanish onion, cherry tomatoes, salty fetta and peppery roquette salad with pesto sourdough. It totally satisfied the savoury side of my personality. My only complaint is that the dish was somewhat overpowered by too much onion, and thickly sliced at that.

The corn fritters were also a generous serve ($15). They were created with zucchini and topped with two poached eggs (not too runny, not too hard), roquette, creamy avo, tangy tomato relish and pesto. You can add extras if you’d like ($3 to $4.50, including bacon or chorizo, grilled haloumi and cured salmon).

The coffee was decent (a specialty blend from coffee roasters St Ali, Melbourne) and it was service with a smile. Quality loose leaf teas are on the menu as are fresh juices, frappes and smoothies.

Espresso Warriors is one of several chain operations to open in this new, vibrant Woden precinct. It operates in more than 25 locations, primarily in NSW, and hase meticulously applied its formula to Woden (the only Canberra location).

I’d love to see more local cafés in this new precinct, as opposed to the several large chains that have set up business in the area, but it is what it is.

Espresso Warriors X Sugar Rush, Bradley Street, Woden. Public holiday surcharge, 10 per cent. Open seven days – Monday to Saturday, 8am-10pm and Sunday, 9am-10pm.