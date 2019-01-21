YMCA has a new chief

THE former head of disability service provider Focus ACT, Torrien Lau is the new CEO of YMCA Canberra.

“My first encounter with the Y was at a holiday program in Canberra in the ’70s and currently swim at the Y as a member,” he said.

“I am one of the many thousands of Canberrans that have a relationship with this very important organisation and feel blessed to have been given this appointment.”

He holds post-graduate qualifications in business and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, accredited mediator, trainer, restorative practitioner and business owner.