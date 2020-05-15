‘Appalling’: ArtsACT sidelines multicultural arts leader

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
A risk aversion mentoring program by Kulture Break

IN what looks like a serious case of more haste less speed, ArtsACT has managed to sideline Canberra’s leading multicultural arts organisation from the government’s announced additional $1 million investment to the arts during the COVID-19 crisis.

For the founder and CEO of Kulture Break, Francis Owusu, it was a rollercoaster ride yesterday (May 14), with first a phone call from an ArtsACT officer asking the organisation to apply for the funding.

Momentarily thinking that at last Canberra’s leading arts funding entity was paying attention to multicultural arts, Owusu geared up to make an application, bearing in mind that Kulture Break’s classes and mentoring programs for young people, which started in 2002, had been severely jeopardised by the virus.

But Owusu’s elation didn’t last long. A second phone call from the same officer at 5.45pm who told him that on a technicality, Kulture Break was not eligible as it didn’t fit into the categories of “key arts and program organisations” named by ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay on May 11.

Owusu, the 2013 ACT Local Hero of the Year, who was also selected by the ACT government as one of 14 most influential people in Canberra to act as a “champion”, is hopping mad.

Apart from the fact that he has applied for program funding due to be announced this month, which might make him eligible, he is appalled by the consistent sidelining of arts organisations that place prime emphasis on cultural diversity.

Happier days. Former ACT Chief Minister Katy Gallaher presents Francis Owusu with his award in 2013.

“It doesn’t represent what people know, people know we are a very multicultural society, where one in two people in Australia are from a non-English speaking background,” Owusu says, noting that not a single designated key arts organisation has ethnic diversity as its main thrust. And, unlike the sporting community, the arts have been missing in action when it comes to engaging people of divergent backgrounds as role models.

Kulture Break conducts music and dance classes like “Imagine Music”, “Ignite Ballet” and “Blaze/Inferno Hip Hop”, and it also holds mentoring and social skils programs, motivational talks and performances for schools, government agencies and community organisations and claims to have engaged with more than 400,000 young people in schools, jails and communities all over the world.

The current ACT “key arts organisations” are the ACT Writers Centre, Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres, Belconnen Arts Centre, Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Canberra Glassworks, Canberra Potters Society, Canberra Symphony Orchestra, Canberra Youth Theatre, Craft ACT, Megalo Access Arts, Music For Canberra, PhotoAccess, QL2 Centre for Youth Dance, Strathnairn Arts Association, The Street Theatre (The Stagemaster), Tuggeranong Community Arts Association, and Warehouse Circus.

Owusu has approached the Minister’s office.

Arts organisations to get an extra $1 million

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTrio plays with intensity and grace
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply