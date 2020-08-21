Artsday / Arts centre reopens with a connection to land

“Spring equinox” by Julie Bradley, 2019, mixed media gouache and collage. Detail.

AS part of the Belco Arts reopening and celebration of their new Stage 2 space and theatre, artist Julie Bradley has worked with collaged Japanese papers, gouache washes and line to create images of the spiritual connection to land. Her exhibition “Evocation” may be seen alongside “Kamberra: Many Nations One Country” by Lisa Fuller and Marissa McDowell, “It’s Elementary” by David Roberts and “Dhawura Ngunnawal Dreaming” by Loretta Halloran. The exhibitions open 5.30pm, today (August 21). Bookings at tinyurl.com

A still a Canberra entry called “Unidentified”.

THE inaugural Far South Film Festival, online this Sunday, August 23, will feature 25 short films from filmmakers living in regional areas all over Australia. Tathra identity, musician, TV presenter, businessman and actor, Frankie J Holden, and actress, singer, TV presenter, and president of the Pambula Business Chamber, Michelle Pettigrove, will be presenting the awards. Of note among the finalists is “Unidentified” directed by James Scott and scripted by Elizabeth Scott, both of Perform Australia in Canberra. Tickets for the festival here.

SOPRANO Sarahlouise Owens and pianist Phillipa Candy will be performing a newly-commissioned song cycle by 2019 “CityNews” Artist of the Year Michael Dooley as well as performances of works by Linda Phillipa, Phyllis Batchelor and songs by Horace Keats. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday (August 23). Book here.   

“Lanyon. View from the Verandah” by Judi Power Thomson.

CANBERRA artist Judi Power Thomson says she and five other local artists, Annette Rennie, Lynda Tawagi, Dee Copeland, Vicki Hingston-Jones and Angharad Dean, have used the lockdown period to complete a series of eight paintings of Lanyon Homestead and the surrounding grounds as part of a joint residency program, using the Nolan Gallery as studio space. Work was selected by curator Moraig McKenna, the assistant director of ACT Historic Places, Jodie Cunningham, and senior curator of visual art at CMAG, Virginia Rigney. In Magpie Room, Dirty Janes antique market, 80 Collie Street, Fyshwick, August 21-September 21.

“Differing perspectives” at Craft ACT.

CRAFTACT is presenting a floor talk with the University of Canberra’s assistant professor of Architecture, Dr Milica Muminović, who will discuss Craft ACT’s current exhibition, “Differing Perspectives”, sculptural objects and pieces of furniture by Calum Hurley and Jordan Leeflang, which respond to photographs of metropolitan Japan. Hurley and Leeflang will also make a special appearance via Zoom during this presentation. 1.30pm, Saturday, August 22. Free but bookings essential at craftact.org.au

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party’s “Lake March” is a spontaneous dance and music performance unfolding along the pathways of Lake Burley Griffin, Lake Ginninderra and Lake Tuggeranong throughout August. This weekend’s performances are at Lake Ginninderra, 11.15am and 12.30pm, August 22, and Lake Tuggeranong, 11.15am and 12.30pm, August 23. Locations and bookings here.

