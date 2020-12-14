Artsday/ Ballet director celebrated on screen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BALLET lovers are invited to view a celebration of the Australian Ballet’s longest-serving artistic director, David McAllister as he retires, in a trip down memory lane with scenes from ballets, family recollections and anecdotes from friends and colleagues as they look back over his time as an artist and leader of the company. Viewable here.

“SANITY – A Lockdown Play” is Canberra playwright Elizabeth Avery Scott’s latest one-act play. In an imaginary place that’s part-dream world, part-modern home and part-asylum, dwell five women and two men. They can’t go anywhere – they’re in lockdown. Performed by Perform Australia’s Certificate IV in Acting for Stage and Screen students and directed by Clare Moss, it can be seen as Perform Australia Theatre, Fyshwick, 7.30pm, December 16-18. Bookings here

EXPRESSIONS of interests are being sought from local artists to design a large mural on Endeavour House building in Manuka. Chosen by the tenants of Endeavour House and the local traders within Manuka shopping precinct, the theme for the mural is “climate change”. The winning design will receive a $25,000 artist fee, with the design to be decided by a public vote held in February 2021. Applications close at 5pm on January 31. Information at endeavourhouse.com.au

THE Embassy of Colombia to Australia, the ANU Film Group and the Australian National Centre for Latin American Studies are screening the documentary “The Path of the Anaconda,” (El Sendero de la Anaconda) following the voyage of Canadian author Wade Davis, who returns to Colombia in the company of anthropologist Martin von Hildebrand. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6.30pm, December 16, registrations essential here.