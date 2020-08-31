Artsday / Boho Interactive theatre to save Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Theatre’s stage will be turned into a gaming hotspot, complete with an on-stage bar as Boho Interactive’s latest theatrical game offers participants the chance to save the city from disaster in a journey through time to the year 2060. Boho Interactive is a collective of Australian artists and game designers, who create interactive performances and games exploring concepts from systems science, complexity theory, resilience thinking, game theory and network theory. August 31-September 5, book at Canberra Theatre or call 6275 2700.

THE Minister for the Arts Gordon Ramsay (Labor), Vicki Dunne (Liberal) and Jo Clay (Greens) will speak at a pre-election arts forum via Zoom, facilitated by Alex Sloan and hosted by the Childers Group. Registrations to childersgroup@gmail.com essential by September 4, after which a Zoom link will be emailed. Questions for the politicians can be included in registrations.

HSC MUSIC students from Canberra Grammar School will perform a varied program on violin, voice, clarinet, flute, guitar and xylophone in the Wesley Lunchtime concert series. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, September 2. Book via TryBooking or by calling 6232 7248.

“STRIPPED”, The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s collection of short monologues from seven local actors, continues this week with Joanna Richards performing a piece from “Rabbit” by Nina Raine. Released on Facebook, 8pm, Wednesday, September 2, and available until September 23. The monologues can also be viewed on YouTube.

IN “That Poetry Thing” at Smith’s Alternative this evening, poet Kerri Shying from Newcastle will join via Zoom to read from her new collection. There will also be an open mic, 7-9pm, August 31.

INDIGENOUS Literacy Day goes live around Australia with a 45-minute celebratory event on YouTube at 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 2. The production is to inspire broader Australia about the value of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s first languages and why learning in language is important. Kids and community members from Tiwi Islands and Jilkminggan in the Northern Territory, and Bidyadanga in Western Australia, will share their stories and the value of language, while Cheryl Lardy will read “Yu Sabi Densdensbad?” (“Can You Dance?”) in Kriol.