Artsday / Canberra glass success in Venice

GLASS artist Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello has alerted us to a notable success for Craft ACT in collaboration with Mr Lawrence of Milan at Venice Glass Week, where their exhibition “Glass Utopia” received a top-three rating and gave exposure to work by Canberra artists Martiniello, Liz Kelly and Mel Douglas. “Love the last pic with Venice and canals as background to glass works”, says the very chuffed Martiniello, one of whose glass fish traps appear prominently.

CANBERRA Potters’ Christmas Fair, selling original, handmade ceramics including planter pots, tableware, jewellery, vases and Christmas decorations, is on again at 1 Aspinall St, Watson, until Sunday, December 20, 10am-4pm daily, Tuesday to Sunday.

SPANISH flamenco guitarist Paco Lara launches his first solo album “The Andalusian Guitar“, featuring musicians from Spain and Australia, with flamenco dancer Deya Miranda and percussionist/pianist Byron Mark with Carlito Akam as second guitar, at The Street Theatre, 7.30pm Saturday, December 12, book here.

AS part of “A Luminous Christmas” this weekend, Canberra International Music Festival presents didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton and master drummer Simon Barker in a new collaboration commissioned in 2020 in the Verity Lane Markets, Saturday, December 12, 3.30pm and 5pm. Also, in the markets as “Jazz Up Late”, the festival presents Sydney jazz ensemble The Pocket Trio, with pianist Andrew Scott, Max Alduca on bass and Tim Geldens on drums. Saturday, December 12, 8.30pm-9.25pm, then 10pm-10.55pm. CIMF and Luminescence present “A Boy Is Born”, the ancient chant for the midnight mass that expanded into polyphony immortalised through motets by Byrd, Palestrina and Victoria. Wesley Church, 6.30pm and 7.25pm, Saturday, December 12. Book here.

ARTIST Caroline Reid will be exhibiting her new work in “Grounded” at the Helen Stephens Gallery. In this exhibition Reid, who recently won the 2021 Artist in Residency at the Chateau Orgevaux, France, has painted the year of 2020 in the Canberra region, starting with the aftermath of smoke and fires and ending with the vibrant yellow of the canola season. “Meet the Artist”, 39 Murray Street, Collector, Sunday, December 13 from 2pm.

ART Song Canberra presents “To Music – An Die Musik”, in which soprano Bethany Hill and pianist Penelope Cashman perform pieces by Britten, Schubert, Quilter and Bernstein exploring our connection to music interwoven with songs of solace. Wesley Music Centre, 3pm and 4.15pm, Saturday, December 12. Book here.

“PRECIOUS Habitats: Threatened Ecosystems and Species of the ACT and Surrounds” is a community exhibition of sculptures, paintings, drawings, embroidery prints, photographs and poems, by local artists who are all passionate about local biodiversity. At The Link in Ginninderry, 1 McClymont Way, Strathnairn, until January 17. Curated by environmental artist Ceilidh Dalton, the aim of the exhibition is to share the love of the natural environment via art to the community. Official opening at The Link, Sunday, December 13.

“PICTURESQUE” is a selection of photographs by Tharindu Welikala, showing at Kyeema Gallery, 13 Gladstone St, Hall (Capital Wines Cellar Door) Thursday to Sunday, 11am to 3pm, until January 3.