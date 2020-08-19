Artsday / Delayed short film festival sets new dates

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Short Film Festival had to delay its 25th anniversary event because of COVID-19 but director John Frohlich says it will now run from November 20 to December 6, giving plenty of time to get films in for this year. The categories are First Nations stories, national, international, schools/under 18s, documentary, Canberra category, two-minute films, music video, and animation. As part of a new partnership with SEE-Change, local entrants aged between 18-21, with films exploring themes of sustainability and a brighter tomorrow can also submit their films as part of the FutureFilm competition. Entries now close on Friday, September 18 at csff.com.au

THIS Friday, as part of Australian Mini-Series, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra premieres “Dianna” by Liza Lim, written for and performed by principal French horn Dianna Gaetjens. “This little piece is a compressed portrait of Dianna that incorporates various resonances from the stories she told me – music evoking the mythical world of the horn given a bushland echo of the free-wheeling warble of Australian magpies,” Lim says. Premieres at 6.45pm, Friday, August 21 on YouTube and Facebook or by visiting youtube.com and entering “Canberra Symphony Orchestra”.

“STREAMED Shakespeare” has announced its newest production, “The Merchant of Venice”, staged by Sydney actor/director Roslyn Hicks, with a cast that includes Geoff Sirmai as Shylock and Canberra-raised actor Jamie Collette as Bassanio. The production will be a fully realised, theatrical performance as opposed to a staged, dramatic reading and will tackle contemporary questions. The productions will be streamed from 11.45am-3pm, Friday, August 21, 7pm-9.45pm, Saturday, August 22, and 2pm-4.45pm, Sunday, August 23. View here.

ALL six episodes from Mischief’s BBC One hit comedy series “The Goes Wrong Show”, inspired by Mischief’s stage production, “The Play That Goes Wrong”, which has toured to Canberra, are now available to view online. The well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society perform six half-hour plays live in front of a studio audience—a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable. View via amazon.com