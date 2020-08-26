Artsday / Financial pressure will force arts initiative to shut

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE of Canberra’s leading covid-period art initiatives is unravelling, with news that Canberra’s COVID-19-era “Live in Ya Lounge” will shut down this week unless financial support arrives. The livestream music venture has hosted 32 shows, including “Rockspeare: Richard III”, streamed from a cow-shed-cum-studio in the Mallee Pavilion at EPIC. Created by Event AV Services, it’s been surviving on a discount from EPIC and a one off festival grant. An online petition to the Legislative Assembly to try save the initiative can be found here and the final show is scheduled for 8pm this Saturday, August 29.

CANBERRA-born singer/songwriter Michael Simic, better known as Mikelangelo or the Balkan Elvis, will reach for his inner crooner in in a live solo show where he performs intimate versions of some his favourites, from Bing to Dino, Bacharach to Bowie, Sam Cooke, Bryan Ferry, Chris Isaak and more. And yes, there’ll be a few Elvis classics thrown in for good measure. But it’s booking out. At Canberra Theatre Link, 8pm, Friday, August 28, bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

PAINTER Matilda Dumas has an exhibition, “Tablelands”, showing at the Helen Stephens Gallery, 39 Murray Street Collector until September 13, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am – 4pm or by appointment at 0406 836 393. Helen.

SELBY & Friends celebrate a third online performance in Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet, along with Mozart’s final piano trio and the Brahms final piano quartet, all shot in high resolution video at Sydney’s City Recital Hall. Kathryn Selby is joined by violinist Grace Clifford, violist Stefanie Farrands, cellist Julian Smiles and double bass Maxime Bibeau. “Transfigured” is accessible at selbyandfriends.com.au

LATEST news is in from the management of “ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre that the show will be suspended for a further seven weeks, meaning that performances from September 16 to November 1 will be postponed and rescheduled and ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from March 24 next year. Information here.