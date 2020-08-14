Artsday / Gallery goes on an adventure of lust, scandal and love

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Portrait Gallery is feeling the love as it prepares to launch “Australian Love Stories”, an “amorous online adventure of lust and longing, drama and devotion, seduction and scandal”. It will explore tales of sweethearts, siblings and suffering in an online choose-your-own-adventure set-up based on the NPG collection, showing ahead of a major new physical exhibition scheduled for March 2021. The collection opens via portrait.gov.au tomorrow, Saturday, August 15.

A “reimagined” Canberra Writers Festival is now in full swing until Sunday, August 16, with sessions both live and streamed. Highlights this weekend include “Following Up A Bestseller” where Richard Fidler and Rick Morton will be in conversation with Sunil Badami from 10.30am on Saturday, and “School Of Life” where Alain de Botton will be in conversation with Caroline Baum, 4.30pm, on Sunday. Bookings at canberrawritersfestival.com.au

“LAKE March” will be a dance and music “happening” hosted by Australian Dance Party along the pathways of Lake Burley Griffin, Lake Ginninderra and Lake Tuggeranong starting this weekend, as eight of Canberra’s top dancers move in a procession to live musical accompaniment. Kicks off by Lake Burley Griffin today and tomorrow, all details and bookings here.

THREE new exhibitions are opening to the public at M16 Artspace including the Canberra Art Workshop members’ annual exhibition, Justine McLaren’s installation “Unstill Life”, which features scientific glass tubes with native rushes growing within, and Jess Higgins’ “Over Head”, which will show her visual response to the bush fire season. All exhibitions open at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, from noon today, August 14. They will then run noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until August 30.

CANBERRA Potters have announced the winners in the recent annual student-teacher exhibition, judged by Joanne Searle, with the “Best Overall” prize sponsored by Chris Harford of Spinning Gum Pottery. Best Overall went to “Proud Flightless Wedge-tailed Beagle” by Jill Sketchley, “Best Adult Wheelthrown” went to “Smoke and Naked Raku” by Don Porter, “Best Adult Handbuilt” to “Gravity: Garden Art Sculpture” by Tess Neill, “Best Adult Surface Decoration” to “Barry” by Michael Nelson, “Best Children’s 10 and Over” to “Rabbit Warren: Eight Saggar-fired Bunnies” by Lauren Jensen and “Best Children’s Under 10” to “Mint Tea Dragon” by Ophelia Hargrave.

CBR Musicians Forum will be an evening of connection and support for Canberra region musicians bringing local musos together to discuss ideas that help them rebuild. Sophie Edwards Music will start the day with songs. At the Basement, Cohen Street, Belconnen from 3pm this Sunday, August 16. All welcome.