Artsday / Glassworks reopening to public

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Glassworks is reopening the entire facility to the public from Wednesday, September 16. Staff will be welcoming visitors back into the Hotshop viewing platform and engine room to view artists in the process of creating new work. Information and bookings for workshops at canberraglassworks.com

THE Young Music Society concert band has a new live rehearsal space at the IMP Music Centre in Kaleen High School, where COVID-safe rehearsals will recommence on October 17. New members aged between nine and 18 who have been playing their concert band instrument for more than a year or two are welcome.

CANBERRA pianist Stuart Long will perform works for solo piano by French composer Claude Debussy. The concert includes favourites, “The Submerged Cathedral”, “Reverie” and “Clair de Lune”. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, September 16. Pre-bookings essential at Trybooking or 6232 7248.

“STRIPPED”, The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s collection of short monologues from seven local actors, this week features actor Jordan Best performing the part of Blanche DuBois from “A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams. Released on Facebook, 8pm, Wednesday, September 16 and available until September 23. The monologues can be also viewed on YouTube.

THE City Renewal Authority’s “Great Place Guide” won a Good Design Award in the Communication Design Print category in recognition of outstanding design and innovation, it was announced during 2020 Good Design Week. A practical approach to place making, informed by what the authority calls a “people-first” philosophy, The Good Design Awards jury praised the booklet as being “a nice and clean design which leaves the reader wanting more”.