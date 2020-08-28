Artsday / Melange of art by Carmel

Carmel McCrow, ‘Changing Sky’.

“MELANGE” is a solo exhibition by painter Carmel McCrow that focuses on her experiences of the Kimberleys and the Snowy Mountains, and the abstract patterns in nature. The exhibition is at Strathnairn Gallery, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, Thursday to Sunday 10am-4pm until September 20, but can also be viewed online. McCrow will be there from 1pm-3pm each Sunday during the course of the exhibition.

IN Groovin’ at the Shed, popular local duo Sneaky Jeremiah perform rock and roll, soul, rhythm and blues, popular anthems and a bit of country on Saturday, August 29 in the Artists Shed, 88 Wollongong St, Fyshwick, bookings recommended.

F!NK Water Jug reimagined.

THE F!NK alternative jug project is a collaborative exhibition which pays homage to the late Robert Foster, designer and founder of F!NK + Co, who was killed in a car accident in 2016 and is one of Craft ACT’s three new exhibitions. In it the famous F!NK water jug has been reimagined by 15 creators. “Surface Vector” is a new solo exhibition by sculptor and designer, Dan Lorrimer, while “After” by Adelaide artist Kasia Tons is a solo exhibition of textiles and photography. All at Craft ACT: Craft + Design Centre, Level 1, North Building, Civic, until October 17.

Composer Michael Solllis.

TODAY, Friday, August 28, Canberra Symphony Orchestra premieres “The Hairyworm Hobble” by local composer and arts identity Michael Sollis, written for and performed by his wife, the flautist Kiri Sollis. It’s based on the dubious 1851 proposition that “Whooping-cough may be cured by tying a live hairyworm (caterpillar) into a small bag, which is hung around the neck of the patient, and as it decomposes, the cough will decrease”. Viewable from 6.45pm on YouTube and Facebook.

MUSE Café’s Sunday chats are back live. Next up, podcasters Yen Eriksen and Zoya Patel will discuss Alexis Wright’s book “Tracker”, a collective memoir about Aboriginal leader, Tracker Tilmouth. East Hotel, Kingston, 3-4pm, Sunday, August 30, bookings at musecanberra.com.au

Dan Sanguineti in a film class.

SANGUINETI Media is running a spring filmmaking school holiday workshop at Canberra Technology Park in Watson from September 28 to October 2, 9am-4pm daily. Bookings and details at sanguinetimedia.com.au

Water Walks with PhotoAccess.

THE Where You Are Festival is anticipating a big weekend. Highlights will include “Bush Play Connections” at Cotter Bend on Saturday, August 29 from 9.45am-noon, Live in Ya Local presented by Hands Like Houses and Live in Ya Lounge, viewable at Old Canberra Inn on Saturday, August 29 from 8-10.30pm. Water Walks, an exhibition of photography from previous walks at Manuka Arts Centre from August 29-September 7. Book here.

THE Australian String Quartet’s “Live at Ukaria” continues this Sunday with the delayed stream of Mozart’s “Dissonance” quartet. Book here.

