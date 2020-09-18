Artsday / Music inspired by sculptures

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MIROSLAV Bukovsky, John Mackey, James Luke, Luke Glanville and Richard Johnson come together to perform Bukovsky’s new jazz composition inspired by sculptures in the James Rogers survey show “Tunnelvision” at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, melding composition with metallic and ambient sound and improvised free jazz. Kingsley Street, Acton, 6pm, Saturday, September 19. Book via Eventbrite.

THE Street Theatre’s newest program, “Early Phase”, will see six $5,000 grants made available for artists with ideas to pursue at The Street from October 1-December 11. Artistic director Caroline Stacey says: “This includes writers, actors, dancers, musicians, designers, video artists – anyone with that glimmer of an idea, that inspiration that continues to gnaw at the edges of their mind – to submit an application”. The work will be aimed at both live and digital audiences for the 2021-2025 period. Applications at thestreet.org.au close 4pm, Friday, September 25.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra premieres “Herr Beethoven’s Audiologist”, composed by Vincent Plush and performed by CSO bassoonist Kristen Sutcliffe. The piece takes the form of an imaginary test of Ludwig van Beethoven’s hearing, inspired by Sutcliffe’s dual profession as a practising audiologist and Plush’s own experience of a modern-day hearing test. From 6.45pm. Friday, September 18 and afterwards on Facebook and YouTube.

MUSIC For Canberra is back with plans for Term 4, which starts on October 12. MFC prides itself on innovative and accessible music for everyone, offering group and individual lessons alongside a range of performance ensembles. Enrolments now open or call 0415 373 656.

OPENING this weekend at the National Portrait Gallery is “This Is My Place”, which will take a fresh look at the places that define who we are. Featuring more than 100 works from the NPG collection, telling stories of “place” in portraiture. September 19-February 28. Pre-bookings essential at portrait.gov.au

ACT Historic Places is presenting programs that celebrate spring, with Floriade Reimagined tours, teas and floristry workshops at Lanyon, and the “Wildflowers at Cuppacumbalong Homestead” exhibition, featuring Australian wildflower floral designs by floristry students at CIT. Lanyon Homestead, Tharwa Road, Tharwa, and Cuppacumbalong Homestead, 21 Naas Road, Tharwa. Book here.

SEVEN artists take a close look at nature’s marvels in “Insectarium”, curated by Cheryl Hodges. Opening online and in the Helen Stephens Gallery, 39 Murray Street, Collector from 2pm, Sunday, September 20.

MUSIC at the Artists Shed this Sunday features the Johnny Reynolds Band singing original compositions and a few funky, bluesy covers. The café will be open and there’s a BBQ in the break. 88 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 2-5pm, Sunday, September 20, book via artistsshed.com or 0407 607 516.

FEMALE vocal ensemble Polifemy, directed by Robyn Mellor, presents “Reflection, Music for Introspection and Remembrance”, including Byrd’s Mass for Three Voices and works by Palestrina, Morales and Sabbattini. Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 4pm, Sunday, September 20. Book via Trybooking or at the door.