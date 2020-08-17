Artsday / New ways of seeing the Canberra landscape

Rosalie Gascoigne (1917- 1999) September 1992. Torn or cut and painted Masonite board on painted plywood with composition board backing. Private collection.

CANBERRA visual arts legend, the late Rosalie Gascoigne, developed a completely new way of seeing the landscape of the Canberra region, which evolved from her arrival as a young bride to Mt Stromlo in 1943. Canberra Museum and Gallery curator Virginia Rigney will be in conversation with the artist’s son, Martin Gascoigne, as he shares insights into her practice. At CMAG, Civic Square, 1pm-2pm, Wednesday, August 19. Bookings essential here.   

Karen Vickery performing

“STRIPPED” is a collection of short monologues from seven local actors presented by The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. Each monologue is released on YouTube and Facebook every Wednesday at 8pm until Wednesday, September 2. This week on Wednesday, August 19, it’ll be Karen Vickery performing form “The Merchant of Venice” by Shakespeare. Viewable here.

“Corrupted touch” by David Lindesey, 2020, polaroids

A COLLABORATION between PhotoAccess with the Gallery of Small Things will see 13 artists exhibit works 20cm x 20cm in size. The exhibition is open physically to the public from 11am, Friday, August 21 at 27 Wade Street, Watson, seven days a week until September 6. The Gallery of Small Things holds one special group show a year to showcase a visual arts sector, and with PhotoAccess, and this year has invited artists to respond to the theme of perfect (20/20) vision in the year 2020. Opens at 6.30pm on Thursday, August 20 and will be live streamed here

NEWS from Edinburgh is that for one year only its venues have been replaced by a daily programme of online Fringe shows throughout August, viewable here. But they’ll be back live in Edinburgh from 2012, they say.

 

 

 

 

