Artsday / ‘Stripped’ winds up at The Q

Jim Adamik, foreground, as Benedick.

“STRIPPED”, The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s collection of short monologues from seven local actors, produced with the help of Craig Alexander and Eclipse Lighting & Sound, winds up this week with actor Jim Adamik playing Benedick from Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”. Watch on Facebook or YouTube from 8pm, Wednesday, September 23.

NATALIA Tkachenko’s piano studio students feature in this week’s Wednesday lunchtime concert at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm to 1.20pm. Pre-bookings essential
or call 6232 7248.

Handy Jars 2, 2020, Kim Shannon.

IN the exhibition “A Stilled World”, Kim Shannon depicts dishes stacked on the sink, postcards falling off a table, bottles on a shelf, utensils in a colander, jars filled with the artist’s tools and plastic bottles stacked together or sitting in a cardboard box. Strathnairn Arts Homestead Gallery and at strathnairn.com.au, from September 24-November 1, Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

THE Artists Shed is introducing “Shed Talks”, a series of 50-minute entertaining and informative events. First up, both by Margaret Hadfield and Dr Kathryn Spurling, are “The Artist and the Historian” at 10.30am on Tuesday, September 22 from 10.30am, and “The Fun in Writing and Painting: Inspiring Australian Women”, 6pm, Friday, September 25. Book here.

Jolene Mifsud shares parts of a journey.

IN a new initiative titled “Phantom Gravity”, Joe Woodward is presenting his take on Kafka’s “Metamorphosis”. Kafka’s story of the man who turned into a bug is being retold by Trinculo, Joe Woodward’s absurd character. On the same program is Jolene Mifsud, who shares parts of a journey from a Maltese catholic childhood, through troubled teen years, coming out into the LGBTQIA+ community and most recently, Mifsud’s self-discovery as a non-binary human. Rounding off the evening will be Sophia Marzano. Smith’s Alternative, Alinga St, Civic, 6pm, September 22. Book here

