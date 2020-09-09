Artsday / Students make much ado in the name of comedy

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PERFORM Australia’s advanced diploma students are staging “Much Ado About Nothing”, directed by James Scott. In the popular Shakespearean comedy, wise-cracking Benedick and the witty Beatrice are tricked into falling in love with each other. At Perform Australia Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, September 10-13. Book here.

THE National Folk Festival is looking for a new artistic director. Applications by September 18 to helen.roben@folkfestival.org.au and details here.

“PEEPHOLE Cinema” is a solo exhibition by Nicci Haynes consisting of grocery boxes mounted on tripods. Each box has a peephole, which provides an intimate viewing space for a single viewer to watch a diverse range of media displayed in miniature and presented as a series of short animated films. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, until September 27.

ON the eve of the 9/11 anniversary comes the release of Oliver Stone’s docu-thriller about a ground-breaking surveillance program, the mastermind behind it and how a perfect alternative to mass surveillance was killed by the National Security Agency management three weeks before 9/11. “A Good American” is streaming exclusively here from tomorrow (September 10).

SUSIE Dureau’s new paintings are informed by the shapes and gestures in her previous landscape paintings. “Thinking about a direct link between our bodies and the landscape is the way into my ecological mind,” she says. Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar St, Bungendore, 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday, until October 11.

Peter Wilkins’s Acting for the Fun of It classes continue with “Acting the Playtext”, September 22-October 27 and “Acting Shakespeare”, September 24-October 29. Enrolments by September 18 here or call 0408 034373.

“MAKING Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” sees veteran Hollywood sound editor Midge Costin reveal the hidden power of sound in cinema, introduce unsung heroes who create it and share insights from legendary directors. Screening at the Arc cinema, NFSA, 6pm, Friday (September 11) will be followed by a Q&A with Australian sound designer Emma Bortignon. Book here.

ZIMBABWEAN-born and Melbourne -songwriter Thando, is in Canberra for the foreseeable future (thanks to covid) and performing at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 137 Reed Street, Greenway, 6pm-8pm on Friday (September 11). Book here.

CANBERRA REP is heading its publicity of Joe Orton’s wickedly incorrect comedy “What the Butler Saw,” with the words: “Not for the faint of comic heart”. Fair enough. At a media call on Tuesday we found even the actors were a bit shocked at what they had to do. At Canberra REP Theatre, 3 Repertory Lane, Acton, Thursday (September 10, preview) to September 26. Bookings to 6257 1950.

CANBERRA Theatre Centre will host its first comedy show since its shutdown in March, with “That’s what she said,” featuring Chris Ryan, Frankie McNair, Sue Stanic, Tanya Losanno and Laura Campbell, in the Link Bar at 7pm on Friday (September 11). Book here.

SINGER-songwriter, poet and photographer, Milena Cifali’s heartfelt new book, “Mallacoota Time”, takes readers on a personal journey against the larger backdrop of the Mallacoota bushfires on New Year’s Eve 2019. Book launch and concert at the Artists Shed, 88 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 3.30pm-5.30pm on Sunday (September 13). Bookings here.