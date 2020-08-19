Bob McMullan heads new ANU music board

By
Helen Musa
-
Kim Cunio and Bob McMullan

FORMER Labor politician Bob McMullan will head up a new community advisory board at the ANU School of Music.

McMullan, who was Arts Minister from 1993 to 1994, as part of the Paul Keating government, says: “The Community Advisory Board will both be a voice for the ANU School of Music to the community and ACT government, as well as a way for our community to directly engage with the School.”

“It will help cement and bolster the absolutely vital role the school plays in our capital’s vibrant cultural life, as well as ensure the school is recognised and cherished by the community for the crucial role it plays in our local artistic scene,” he says.

Other board members include journalist Genevieve Jacobs, Salon Canberra director Catherine Carter, principal at Limestone Plains Group Tony Henshaw, publisher Tim Benson, music scholar Robyn Holmes, deputy head of the ANU School of Music, Paul McMahon, and head of the ANU School of Music, associate Prof Kim Cunio.

“We stand ready to keep serving the cultural life our city and this new board is another way we will do that. It will help support arts and culture from the ground up,” Cunio said.

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

