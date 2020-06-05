Canberra Liberals commit to planting 1 million trees 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Canberra Liberals used today (June 5), World Environment Day, as a timely time to make an election promise, committing to planting 1 million trees if they form government in October.

Opposition Leader Alistair Coe made the announcement this morning saying they will plant 100,000 trees, per year, for 10 years, to ensure Canberrans continue to have green spaces leading into the future.

Under ACT Labor, Mr Coe said green spaces are withering away. He pointed to places such as Woden town centre and Gungahlin, and said under Labor, and under the trajectory that the city is on, trees and green spaces are being removed.

“Under 19 years of Labor, the number of street and community trees has gone backwards by around 3000 trees each year, and tree canopy has been slashed from 30 per cent to 21 per cent. And no more obvious is Labor’s neglect of trees than in our new suburbs,” Mr Coe said.

“Canberra’s always has been the bush capital, and we have to do everything we can to ensure current and future generations can enjoy what past generations have had, and that is open, green space.

“There is overwhelming evidence about the importance of green space and of trees. We know of course, the incredible difference it makes in terms of air quality for the physical environment but we also know that people’s health is dramatically improved when there is adequate green space.

“We want to make sure that there is a good tree canopy right across this city, it shouldn’t just be the domain parts of the city but indeed everyone should have the benefit of having green space and trees in their suburb.”