Canberra public transport to be affected over festive break

CHANGES to public transport will affect residents in the ACT over the festive period.

Transport Canberra have confirmed that light rail and bus services will be free across the capital on Christmas Day.

The bus timetable will run from 7.40am until 5pm, with local services running every two hours, the Rapid 4 every 30 minutes and all other Rapid services to run every hour.

Light rail will run to the Sunday frequency, like all public holidays, on Christmas Day.

Transport Canberra’s summer holiday timetable will also remain in effect until Sunday, January 10.

But the festive changes also extends to construction of the new Sandford Street Light Rail Stop commencing from Thursday, January 7 along Flemington Road at the Sandford Street intersection in Mitchell.

The construction works will include the installation of long-term road barriers, excavation to install services, the pouring of concrete for the structural slab and the erection of structural columns.

A partial light rail network shutdown will occur from EPIC and Racecourse to Gungahlin Place stops for two weeks from Sunday, January 10 until Saturday, January 23.

Light rail replacement bus services will operate between Dickson interchange and Gungahlin Place during construction. The services will be operated by Qcity.

Rail replacement bus stops are adjacent to light rail stops between Dickson interchange and Gungahlin Place. Light rail services will continue to run from Alinga Street to EPIC and Racecourse stops.