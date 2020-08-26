‘Deadly’ arts centre expands into something for everyone

Helen Musa
Wiradjuri Echoes’ Duncan and Jakida Smith performing the smoking ceremony, with Monikia McInerny at rear. Photo: Martin Ollman

CANBERRA snapper Martin Ollman was one of the hardy crowd, including this writer, to brave the elements for the socially-distanced dawn opening of Belconnen Arts Centre’s Stage 2 last Friday (August 21).

His photographs give an idea of what it was like as the sun reluctantly rose over Lake Ginninderra, while Wiradjuri Echoes performed a smoking ceremony and Ngunnawal elder Caroline Hughes talked up what she called “the new, deadly Belconnen Arts Centre”.

Ngunnawal elder Caroline Hughes with “Magpie Message Stick #3”. Photo: Martin Ollman.

Confirming its “deadly” energy, she officially took possession of a glass artwork, “Magpie Message Stick#3”, created for the opening by Canberra glass artist and 2013 winner of the Telstra Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander Art Award, Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello.

Artistic director and co-CEO Monika McInerny took to the mic to describe the new section, comprising a large black box theatre and facilities, two new exhibiting galleries and a cafe, as “a treasure chest of possibilities in the heart of Belconnen”.

Socially-distanced dawn opening in theatre, overlooking the lake. Photo: Martin Ollman

“Can you see yourself here on stage?” McInerny asked as she invited those present to “use this place, your place”.

Executive director and co-CEO Jack Lloyd said the opening was “the end of a long journey which began more than 20 years ago when a group agitated for this land”.

Sunrise view of Belco Stage 2. Photo: Martin Ollmann

Describing it as a true multi art space, Lloyd said the centre was “not just for Belconnen but for all of Canberra” and praised chair Phil Nizette for his ongoing support.

Performing the official honours, ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay spoke of the 150 people who worked on the project, and the 42 Canberra businesses involved in making the building designed by DJAS Architecture and erected by PBS Building become a reality.

ACT Arts Minister Gordon Ramsay. Photo: Martin Ollman

Urging those present to get involved in an “arts-facilitated recovery,” Minister Ramsay said: “Creativity is intended for everybody.”

