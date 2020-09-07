Two casts for Budding’s Gatsby

Share Canberra's trusted news:

KIRSTY Budding’s new adaptation of “The Great Gatsby” is coming to Belconnen Theatre from September 15-19, complete with 1920s music played live by the Charlie’s Angels. There’ll be an adult cast starring Zane Jordan and Emily Mullamphy as Gatsby and Daisy, and a teen cast featuring Lachlan Herring and Emily O’Brien in the same roles. Bookings at buddingtheatre.com

THE recent announcement that the debut production of the National Opera, Puccini’s “La Rondine”, has been postponed to late 2021 has a few local singers and artists disappointed. Two at least pulled out of Free Rain Theatre’s planned production of “Mamma Mia” to be in the opera, but now both are off until next year.

A NEW film co-directed by Stephen Page and featuring Bangarra dancer Lillian Banks as a young Cathy Freeman will be the ABC’s way of marking 20 years since the Sydney 2000 Olympics. Through archival footage, interviews and emotional dance sequences, “Freeman” tells the story of the race and its impact on the struggle for reconciliation and equality. Viewable Sunday, September 13 at 7.40pm on ABC and iView.

THE Stockroom allows M16 Artspace to show off online what its studio artists, whether painters, sculptors, jewellers and fashion designers, have been working on.

“FLOW Line: Abstraction from the CMAG Collection” is the Canberra Museum and Gallery’s way of showing abstraction in art as a “potent visual language”. Works by Vivienne Binns, Ham Darroch, George Foxhill, Thomas Gleghorn, Marie Hagerty, Richard Larter, Peter Maloney, Derek O’Connor, Michael Taylor, Ruth Waller, Guy Warren and even the late Rover Thomas will be on show Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm at CMAG, Civic Square, until November 7. Darroch and Warren will be in conversation with curator Virginia Rigney at 1pm on Wednesday, September 23.

CELLIST Rachel Scott and her former teacher David Pereira, will present a concert with favourite duos by Bach, Barrière, Bartók, Ross Edwards and Pereira himself. The pair were due to play in Sydney’s Coal Loader Tunnel near Balls Head in July, but because of COVID-19 that was re-scheduled for live streaming on YouTube. Bach in the Dark, Friday, September 18, 7pm-8.15pm. Book via Humanitix.

THE indefatigable Padma Menon is staging a dance-contemplation workshop over the October long weekend just before the goddess festival “Navarathri”. The workshop from 10am-12.30pm on October 3-4, will be inspired by the text written by the philosopher Adi Shankara. Book at info@movingarchetypes.com.au