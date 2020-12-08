Hat, sunblock, sanitiser… the covid holiday kit

Share Canberra's trusted news:

As the country’s first covid summer holiday approaches, infectious diseases specialist Prof Peter Collignon tells KATHRYN VUKOVLJAK that holidaymakers should enjoy the beach, socialise outside and stick to the basics for a safe summer .

THERE’S less spread of respiratory diseases in summer, says infectious diseases specialist Prof Peter Collignon, ANU Medical School, but people still need to take precautions.

“It’s not clear why, but respiratory infections are more common and spread more easily in winter, and it may be to do with humidity,” he says.

This applies to air conditioning, he says, which lowers humidity in a room.

“If you’re spending time indoors, don’t put the aircon on,” he says.

“Sometimes you can’t avoid it and you need it, but if possible, open a window instead. If you can find a cool spot to sit in the shade, even better.”

Prof Collignon says that depending on community transmission, it’s appropriate to move around safely over the holidays.

“Much of what we need to do is unchanged – social distancing, wash hands, use hand sanitiser and avoid crowded places, particularly indoors,” he says.

“Australia is currently one of the best places to be in the world, covid-wise, and Canberra is one of the best places to be in Australia, so we’re in a good position but we still need to take precautions and we still need the majority to stick to the basics.”

Prof Collignon says that being outside reduces the instances of spread by a factor of 10 to 20, so, if you want to have people over, do it in the garden.

“Just be sensible. Entertain at lunch, not dinner. Have a barbecue instead. Outside is better. Enjoy the beach and all that,” he says.

And while spending all that time outside, wearing sunnies might help reduce chances of catching the virus.

“Eye protection is underrated, and while it’s only a risk association at this point, a study in China showed that people who wear glasses are two to seven times less likely to get COVID-19,” Prof Collignon says.

“Masks have a place in indoor crowded situations, but they’re five to six in the line of defence. It doesn’t mean you don’t need to do the basics.”

It’s important to have rules and enforce them, but by the same token, Prof Collignon suggests “voting with your feet if you see places that aren’t taking them into account”.

“Make your own decisions – if you’re out for the night and you’re looking at a crowded bar, with people cheek-by-jowl inside, maybe go somewhere else. Especially if drinking, when inhibitions are lowered,” he says.

“Commercial premises tend to be better policed than homes, but don’t invite 50 people round.”

As government advice and guidelines can change at any time, when planning travel, Prof Collignon says: “We have to accept that rules will vary and see what happens with borders”.

And while it seems to be safer in the summer, of course the virus can still spread, he cautions.

“If you or anyone around you is sick, keep your distance, even in your house,” he says.

“You never know if it’s a common cold or something more serious, and young people can have COVID-19 with no symptoms.”

The ACT government has a dedicated COVID-19 website at covid19.act.gov.au and the helpline is at 6207 7244 (8am-8pm daily).