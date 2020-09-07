Listeners respond to new digital radio format

Share Canberra's trusted news:

KATE MEIKLE looks at radio’s emerging digital world of DAB+ – a smorgasbord of new and familiar stations that Canberrans are starting to enjoy.

RADIO listeners have been quick to tune into the new DAB+ radio stations since DAB+ digital radio was permanently broadcast from July last year.

According to a Canberra radio rating survey by GfK, 54,000 Canberrans listen to DAB+ radio every week. The DAB+ stations, which include new stations plus more familiar AM and FM commercial stations and the ABC, reach a weekly audience equivalent to 14 per cent of the city’s total population aged 10 years and over.

Michael Jones, general manager of Capital Radio, says that because radio can be consumed on so many platforms that it has adapted well to the digital age: “More people are trying DAB+ radio stations and never go back,” he says.

The survey data also shows that audiences are spending four hours and 47 minutes listening to the DAB+ stations in an average week.

Standing for “digital audio broadcasting”, DAB+ offers more choices to the listener with more radio stations and better sound quality.

It also promises better reception quality in areas such as Conder, Chisholm, Kambah and Jerrabomberra, as well as along the Federal and Barton Highways, and Murrumbateman.

Michael Jones says that the move to DAB+ radio had been planned for many years before its launch, similarly to the move from analogue to digital television.

“Radio is going through the same process as TV. But the old platform of AM and FM will continue. Radio is more ubiquitous, there’s radios in cars, they are portable, they are all over the place. There is not a plan to phase out AM and FM, but DAB+ is an additional platform with many benefits,” he says.

Michael says that DAB+ gives the listener a significant upgrade in sound quality, easy tuning and on-screen information such as song titles, news and weather.

“You can also rewind DAB+ radio,” he says.

“There’s a lot more to choose from with additional channels that can also be streamed from smart speakers.”



The two top-rating DAB-only stations in Canberra are Coles Radio and My Canberra.



Michael says they offer listeners something different, especially My Canberra which Michael describes as “current hit music with a sprinkling of older hits” hosted by well-known broadcaster Rob Duckworth in the mornings.

“We have put in a lot of effort with positioning this station and including announcers, news and traffic updates. Canberra hasn’t had anything like this before,” he says.

Other DAB+ stations include Snow Digital, KIX Country music station and the chill out music station, Buddha Hits.

DAB+ radios are now being fitted into 75 per cent of new cars. Listeners can purchase a DAB+ radio enabled device, stream the DAB+ radio stations to a smart speaker, via online or onto their mobile phones via RadioApp.