Map traces Braddon’s journey to cultural hub

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s weekly wrap of “Arts in the City”.

A NEWLY launched street art map, developed by the resident community group, the Braddon Collective, reveals everything from large-scale murals to smaller eclectic artworks, all reflecting Braddon’s transformation from an industrial to cultural hub. The map is available from select outlets for $2.

THE 21st Italian Film Festival has announced it will be back, opening with a live-action adaptation of “Pinocchio” starring Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni as the woodcutter Geppetto. Other highlights are the crime drama “The Traitor”, the winner at Italy’s David di Donatello Awards, and the comedy “I Hate Summer”, in which three families accidentally book the same holiday rental. Palace Electric Cinemas, October 1-18.

THE ABC is in development on a new six-part drama series called “The Fires”, a project headed by Tony Ayres of “Stateless” and “The Slap” fame. Each episode is based around character studies of ordinary people caught in last summer’s catastrophic fires, including volunteer firefighters and families who lost homes. Filming is planned for next year.

NEWS from Four Winds at Barragga Bay that a new song responding to the bushfires has been made by the Koori choir, Djinama Yilaga, to the indigenous children at Bermagui Primary School. The choir joined singer-songwriter Lou Bennett for a creative weekend in Narooma just after the summer bushfires, and they worked with linguist Trish Ellis to identify words for the song, “Ganbi”, from a newly-developed Dhurga dictionary. The plan is for schoolchildren to learn and perform the song at the forthcoming Four Winds Youth Music Festival in November.

GUNNING Arts Festival has launched a short-story writing project, “FlashWrite”, focusing on stories of up to 1500 words that encapsulate local life experiences and relate to next year’s festival theme “Rejuvenation”. A selection of the stories will be published online in the lead up to the 2021 event. Submissions by February 8 to gunningartsfestival.com

MUSE Café’s Sunday chats are back live. Next up, podcasters Yen Eriksen and Zoya Patel will discuss Alexis Wright’s book “Tracker”, a collective memoir about Aboriginal leader Tracker Tilmouth. At East Hotel, Kingston, 3pm-4pm, Sunday, August 30. Book at musecanberra.com.au