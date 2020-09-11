 Maxo judged one of the musical ‘cream’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEWS is in from Nashville, Tennessee of the winners of the US-based music competition Unsigned Only, and Canberra singer-songwriter Maxo is one of the front-runners among the 21 Australian artists to achieve a first, second, or honourable mention.

“Australian artists consistently deliver,” said Unsigned Only founders, Candace Avery and Jim Morgan.

“The cream always rises to the top, and Aussie artists are the cream.”

Established in 2012, Unsigned Only has become known as the leading music competition honouring international artists who are not signed to a major record label. Since its inception in 2012, five grand prize winners have been signed to record labels.

While the overall 2020 grand prize was awarded to the Haitian world music artist Jean Belony Murat, known as BélO, Canberra’s Maxo won second place in the Adult Contemporary Category for his song, “All My Love”, which also won an Honourable Mention in the Adult Album section.

The full list of winners is at unsignedonly.com