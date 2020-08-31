National Opera Puccini postponed to next year

Helen Musa
Lorina Gore at the company launch in February.

THE debut production of the National Opera, Puccini’s “La Rondine”, has been postponed to late 2021, it was announced this morning (August 31).

Artistic director, Peter Coleman-Wright says “this was not an easy decision for the board and myself to make. We held off for as long as we could, hoping we might be able to get ‘La Rondine’ on the stage. However, we feel we needed to ensure the safety of our artists as well as the public, and follow the advice coming from the ACT government”.

The production, which was to have starred Canberra-raised soprano Lorina Gore and have been directed by Sydney’s Gale Edwards and designed by Canberra’s Chris Baldock, would have seen the emergence of a main stage opera company for the ACT from the boutique productions of the company’s predecessor, Canberra Opera.

Auditions had been held and the opera cast, with a mixture of high-level metropolitan performers and Canberra singers, but at this early stage it remains to be seen what the creative cast will look like for 2021.

Updates at nationalopera.org.au and on social media.

Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

