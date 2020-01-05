Qantas cancels flights amid smoke concerns

UPDATED 6.30PM: An earlier version of this story reported that the Canberra Centre would be closed tomorrow. This is incorrect.
NEARLY all Qantas flights have been cancelled travelling in and out of Canberra today, a result of the inundation of “hazardous” smoke conditions across the ACT.
However, ”Canberra Airport is not closed but some
Flights have been cancelled,” posts the airport on FaceBook, encouraging travellers to contact their airline to confirm their flight.
As Canberra chokes once again under “hazardous” smoke conditions, earning the worst position in global air quality, ahead of Shenyan, China and Delhi, India, the unrelenting smoke has caused poor air quality inside various facilities.
A number of of facilities and institutions were forced to close due to smoke pollution and safety concerns, leaving locals little options to escape their smoke-filled homes and enjoy some air-conditioned comfort.
Closing their doors were:
Questacon
Gungahlin Leisure Centre
Lakeside Leisure Centre
Canberra Olympic Pool
Big Splash Waterpark Canberra
Dickson Aquatic Centre
Manuka Pool
QPRC Aquatics – outside pools closed
Active Leisure Centre
BlocHaus Canberra
Cockington Green Gardens Canberra
National Portrait Gallery
National Dinosaur Museum
Inflatable World Kambah ACT
NFSA – National Film and Sound Archive of Australia
Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House
Little Sandpiper – Belconnen
CISAC National Arboretum Canberra
Canberra Reptile Zoo
Corin Forest
Royal Australian Mint
UPDATE: An earlier version of this story suggested that the Canberra centre would be closed tomorrow because of the smoke. This is incorrect. The centre closed this afternoon because of an “evacuation incident”, but will be open tomorrow.
Like waking up in Blade Runner 2049