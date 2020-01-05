Qantas cancels flights amid smoke concerns

By
Kate Meikle
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATED 6.30PM: An earlier version of this story reported that the Canberra Centre would be closed tomorrow. This is incorrect. 

NEARLY all Qantas flights have been cancelled travelling in and out of Canberra today, a result of the inundation of “hazardous” smoke conditions across the ACT.

However, ”Canberra Airport is not closed but some
Flights have been cancelled,” posts the airport on FaceBook, encouraging travellers to contact their airline to confirm their flight.

The politics of a smoky Canberra. Photo: Nathan Harradine Hale

As Canberra chokes once again under “hazardous” smoke conditions, earning the worst position in global air quality, ahead of Shenyan, China and Delhi, India, the unrelenting smoke has caused poor air quality inside various facilities.

A number of of facilities and institutions were forced to close due to smoke pollution and safety concerns, leaving locals little options to escape their smoke-filled homes and enjoy some air-conditioned comfort.

Closing their doors were:
Questacon
Gungahlin Leisure Centre
Lakeside Leisure Centre
Canberra Olympic Pool
Big Splash Waterpark Canberra
Dickson Aquatic Centre
Manuka Pool
QPRC Aquatics – outside pools closed
Active Leisure Centre
BlocHaus Canberra
Cockington Green Gardens Canberra
National Portrait Gallery
National Dinosaur Museum
Inflatable World Kambah ACT
NFSA – National Film and Sound Archive of Australia
Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House
Little Sandpiper – Belconnen
CISAC National Arboretum Canberra
Canberra Reptile Zoo
Corin Forest
Royal Australian Mint

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story suggested that the Canberra centre would be closed tomorrow because of the smoke. This is incorrect. The centre closed this afternoon because of an “evacuation incident”, but will be open tomorrow.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleOrange is the new bleak
Kate Meikle
Kate Meikle
https://www.citynews.com.au
Kate Meikle is a staff reporter for "CityNews"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply