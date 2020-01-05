Qantas cancels flights amid smoke concerns

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATED 6.30PM: An earlier version of this story reported that the Canberra Centre would be closed tomorrow. This is incorrect.

NEARLY all Qantas flights have been cancelled travelling in and out of Canberra today, a result of the inundation of “hazardous” smoke conditions across the ACT.

However, ”Canberra Airport is not closed but some

Flights have been cancelled,” posts the airport on FaceBook, encouraging travellers to contact their airline to confirm their flight.

As Canberra chokes once again under “hazardous” smoke conditions, earning the worst position in global air quality, ahead of Shenyan, China and Delhi, India, the unrelenting smoke has caused poor air quality inside various facilities.

A number of of facilities and institutions were forced to close due to smoke pollution and safety concerns, leaving locals little options to escape their smoke-filled homes and enjoy some air-conditioned comfort.

Closing their doors were:

Questacon

Gungahlin Leisure Centre

Lakeside Leisure Centre

Canberra Olympic Pool

Big Splash Waterpark Canberra

Dickson Aquatic Centre

Manuka Pool

QPRC Aquatics – outside pools closed

Active Leisure Centre

BlocHaus Canberra

Cockington Green Gardens Canberra

National Portrait Gallery

National Dinosaur Museum

Inflatable World Kambah ACT

NFSA – National Film and Sound Archive of Australia

Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House

Little Sandpiper – Belconnen

CISAC National Arboretum Canberra

Canberra Reptile Zoo

Corin Forest

Royal Australian Mint

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story suggested that the Canberra centre would be closed tomorrow because of the smoke. This is incorrect. The centre closed this afternoon because of an “evacuation incident”, but will be open tomorrow.