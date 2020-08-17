Spontaneous, spaced out dancing at the lakes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“LAKE March” will be a spontaneous dance and music performance unfolding along the pathways of Lakes Burley Griffin, Ginninderra and Tuggeranong throughout August, as eight of Canberra’s top dancers move in a spatially-distanced procession to live musical accompaniment. Final performances are at Lake Tuggeranong at 11.15am and 12.30pm, August 23. All details and bookings via Eventbrite.

THE Design Canberra Festival “car wrap” competition is expanding to wrap four brand-new BMW models in art. Originally conceived by the festival’s partners, Rolfe Classic BMW, this year’s competition has an open section and categories for CraftACT members, and university and high school students. The winners will have their designs applied by ROJO Customs. Entries by September 30 to designcanberrafestival.com.au

SOPRANO Sarahlouise Owens and pianist Phillipa Candy will be performing a newly-commissioned song cycle by 2019 “CityNews” Artist of the Year, Michael Dooley as well as performances of works by Linda Phillipa, Phyllis Batchelor and songs by Horace Keats. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, August 23, book at TryBooking.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery is gearing up for an exhibition that will highlight artists who have been involved with Megalo over its 40 years, in its first physical exhibition since its print prize in March. The show will launch at 21 Wentworth Ave, Kingston on August 25.

ARTS and game design collective Boho Interactive will be asking both live and online audiences to help explore how our city recovers after the last 12 months of drought, bushfires, and COVID-19 in “FUTURES with a Capital F”. Co-commissioned by Canberra Theatre Centre and Where You Are Festival, it will be developed in the centre’s Courtyard Studio before moving to the Canberra Theatre stage from August 31 to September 5. Limited bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

AMBUSH Gallery and Kambri at ANU have opened entries for a poster prize and exhibition called “The Hero’s Journey”, and is seeking works from Australian visual artists, graphic designers and digital agencies to capture their 2020 journey through the crises of the year, in the form of a movie poster. Entries to info@ambushgallery.com close on September 10, with winners to be announced on October 15.

THE inaugural Far South Film Festival will be held online because of COVID-19 restrictions, on Sunday, August 23. Run by an association of professional and emerging filmmakers and content creators from the Bega Valley, Eurobodalla and Snowy/Monaro shires, it will show films involving at least two key creatives who reside in a regional area. All details and access at farsouthfilm.org.au