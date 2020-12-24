Staycation would help out our ACT economy: government

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government is urging Canberrans to consider having a “staycation” over the summer holidays.

In a move that would inject money back into the Canberra economy, Minister for Business and assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tara, Cheyne, is leading the call.

“Whether you were already planning a holiday at home, or if your Christmas and New Year plans have recently changed, there’s a lot to see and do in Canberra,” Ms Cheyne said.

The summer staycation campaign is a stronger push this festive season than past years after the affects of COVID-19 impacted many small businesses and still continues to do so.

But Ms Cheyne has also reminded residents that stay in Canberra to stay Covid safe that includes maintaining 1.5m social distancing and regularly washing hands as visitor numbers promise to rise during the festive season.

“I urge Canberrans to support our recovery this summer and explore our region, from trying something new or engaging with an old favourite,” she said.

Some of the government suggestions include:

Book a night in your own backyard at one of Canberra’s many great hotels;

Chilling out at a Big Bash League cricket game at Manuka Oval;

A great day out with the kids at family friendly attractions like Cockington Green Gardens, the National Arboretum, National Zoo & Aquarium and the National Dinosaur Museum;

Try out a new cafe, restaurant or bar in a suburb you rarely visit – here is a list of what’s open;

Grab a brew at one of the local breweries, or visit a Canberra region winery;

See a movie – there are plenty of great cinemas all over Canberra, or catch a Sunset Cinema outdoor movie at the Australian National Botanic Gardens;

Visit a local art gallery or catch the latest art exhibitions – from the inspiring such as Know my name at the National Gallery of Australia showcasing Australian women artists to the quirky ones like the exhibition dedicated to our love of lawns at the Canberra Museum and Gallery;

Jump into the lake at Canberra Aqua Park, Black Mountain Peninsula;

Cycle the extensive mountain bike trail network including Cotter Pines, Majura or Stromlo;

Explore one of the many nature reserves in the suburbs;

Take advantage of the 2020 no-entry fee at Tidbinbilla and enjoy a bushwalk or guided activity

From Tuesday, December 29 to Thursday, December 31, celebrate New Year’s Eve across the City, with three nights of music, lights and fabulous food at favourite local eat streets across Canberra that includes local performers and musicians providing busker-style entertainment.

They are located at:

Lathlain Street in Belconnen;

Anketell Street in Tuggeranong;

Bradley Street in Woden;

Hibberson Street in Gungahlin;

Lonsdale Street in Braddon;

Northbourne Avenue in the City

For more information, go to visitcanberra.com.au