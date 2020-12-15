Sydney to Canberra seaplanes take flight on different path

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT was an inauspicious take off for the groundbreaking first seaplane to drop its wheels on Lake Burley Griffin.

The initial demonstration from the Sydney Seaplanes headquarters at Rose Bay on Tuesday to showcase the proposed daily commercial venture wasn’t quite what was sold to the enthusiastic throng waiting on land in Canberra.

The flight was instead forced to detour from the unscheduled Bankstown Airport, blamed on the inclement weather in the morning that surrounded Sydney’s harbour.

Sydney Seaplanes chief executive Aaron Shaw had to admit the route didn’t go to plan after wary observers spotted flight track radars departing 30 kilometres west of Rose Bay.

“The weather in Sydney was awful this morning – like really awful,” Mr Shaw said.

“So we couldn’t get into Sydney Harbour. It sort of demonstrates as well on that point of the amphibious nature of these aircrafts allows us to fly from land or water.

“So we are able to operate from Bankstown Airport and utilise their departure systems.”

Mr Shaw denied the late change of departure would not be a regular issue that could inconvenience cashed-up passengers.

But he did confirm that Sydney Seaplanes already has a clearance to land or fly from Canberra Airport should Lake Burley Griffin prove not accessible under the threat of poor weather conditions.

“Sometimes you get lucky or unlucky with the weather so it’s pretty rare,” Mr Shaw said.

“So we made the call quite early that we would not attempt to fly from the harbour for the demonstration.”

The focus of the day was more about the history made in Canberra in front of a number of political dignitaries keen to push through the seaplanes’ concept.

“For us today to be the first seaplane to ever land on Lake Burley Griffin at the heart of the nation’s capital was a momentous occasion where the pilots did a great job with a smooth landing,” Mr Shaw said, “and we are looking forward to linking two of the nation’s most famous waterways.”

The benefits that Mr Shaw was only too delighted to talk up included an expectation to “shave an hour and a half” off the airport process.

This means eliminating the long queues, the ticketing and baggage process and hefty security.

Not that Sydney Seaplanes would escape its obligations and would be prepared to install key infrastructure including metal detectors to comply with regulations.

“We’ll do what’s ever required by CASA and the Department of Infrastructure – they’re the ones that set security requirements,” Mr Shaw said.

The company that is known for its scenic joyrides would not reveal the cost, rumoured to be around $300 one way, but Mr Shaw promised it would be a “very competitive airfare” compared to alternative airline services.

The flights would be pitched predominantly to businessmen and government travel as the largest Canberra flying sector.

“We’re not discounting those tourism packaging opportunities with those great festivals and events that occur in Canberra throughout the year,” Mr Shaw said.

Flights could be up in the air by the middle of next year.

Liberal ACT senator Zed Seselja was confident the Commonwealth government would back the seaplane flights.

“The feedback I have had from the community has been overwhelmingly supportive,” Mr Seselja said.

“I think people are excited by the concept.”

National Capital Authority plans to carry out full public consultation early in the new year.

Noise monitors and heritage monitors were in place on Tuesday to measure environmental concerns that the Canberra community may have.

“We will take into account issues that might be people using the lake for sailing, boating or rowing, but everybody will be heard and we will just see whether this (seaplane venture) can happen or not happen,” NCA chairman Terry Weber said.