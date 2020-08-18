University’s drive-in cinema reopens to the public

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DRIVE-in movies are all the rage in Canberra, with news that the University of Canberra’s drive-in cinema is returning, this time for the entire Canberra community.

Originally staged just for students during O-Week, the drive-in will, the university believes, be the only drive-in movie experience in Canberra until October, and certainly the only drive-in featuring an LED screen which means a clearer image.

The public taste for the drive-in movie experience was whetted earlier in winter by the successful “Mov’in Car” outdoor car cinema in the Parliamentary Triangle.



Sarah Jennett, director of the UC eXperience (UCX) team, describes the initiative as “a socially-distanced event that can still bring people together during these tough times.”

There will be four movie screenings on campus from August 27-29 — “The Hangover” on August 27, “Easy A” on August 28, “The Lego Movie” (family-friendly) on August 29 and “The Hunger Games” on August 29.

There is space for up to 70 cars, with food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets are $45 per car for the general public and $30 per car for students.

UC Drive-in Cinema, Carpark 22, University of Canberra, 6.30pm (gates open 5.30pm) August 27-29, bookings here.