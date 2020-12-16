Wighton completes stellar award season

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RAIDERS star Jack Wighton has been named one of the Canberra Athletes of the Year.

Wighton has taken all before him during the 2020 NRL season, claiming the game’s prestigious Dally M award and also the Mal Meninga Medal club best and fairest trophy with prop Josh Papalii.

Wighton beat ACT Brumbies captain Alan Alalaatoa and rising St Kilda midfielder Jack Steele for the honour.

The first Australian to capture snow sport’s crystal globe won the the women’s athlete of the year. Aerial snow skier Laura Peel was a deserving winner ahead of mountain-biker Rebecca McDonnell and Paralympian Vanessa Low after being crowned the World Cup champion the past two years.