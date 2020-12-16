Wighton completes stellar award season

RAIDERS star Jack Wighton has been named one of the Canberra Athletes of the Year.
Wighton has taken all before him during the 2020 NRL season, claiming the game’s prestigious Dally M award and also the Mal Meninga Medal club best and fairest trophy with prop Josh Papalii.
Wighton beat ACT Brumbies captain Alan Alalaatoa and rising St Kilda midfielder Jack Steele for the honour.
The first Australian to capture snow sport’s crystal globe won the the women’s athlete of the year.
Aerial snow skier Laura Peel was a deserving winner ahead of mountain-biker Rebecca McDonnell and Paralympian Vanessa Low after being crowned the World Cup champion the past two years.
But Low gained some consolation when she was the clear standout for the para-athlete of the year from track and field.
ACT Brumbies and University of Canberra Capitals were the joint teams of the year.
The Brumbies took out the revived Super Rugby AU championship and their first title of any sorts for 16 years.
The Capitals completed back-to-back WNBL titles earlier this year, their ninth national success in the past two decades.
There was also a tie for the outstanding service to sport award between rower Nick Hunter, swimmer Lorraine Wuth and table tennis player Rosanna Horn.
Triathlete Chloe Bateup was named the Canberra Rising Star winner.
The Minister’s award for inclusion went to Gungahlin Jets Netball Club for the Jets Shooting Stars program while Orienteering ACT claimed the innovation award for its covid return to play.